Lost class ring found 20 years later

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Once lost and now found, a Warwick man has been reunited with his old class ring from Boston University.

His son, Jim O’Brien, says the ring, amongst other things, was stolen many about 20 years ago during a party at his parents house.

This week, a woman named Lisa was cleaning her home and found the ring in her closet.

Realizing it may have sentimental value, she posted a photo of it on a Warwick Facebook group.

O’Brien was able to identify the ring and picked it up, thanks to social media.

He surprised his father with the ring on Saturday, recording the moment to share with everyone following the story on social media.