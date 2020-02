CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Startled drivers slammed on their brakes Sunday as a loose dog ran through traffic on I-95 southbound in Cranston.

Rhode Island State Police tell Eyewitness News they were assisting with a disabled vehicle near Exit 13 around 4:30 p.m.when the dog ran from the car.

The black pup brought cars to a halt as it navigated multiple lanes of traffic. Eventually, police and other drivers worked to corral the dog and got it to safety.