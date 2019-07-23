Lockdown lifted at ACI as state police investigate stabbing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Cranston is slated to appear in court Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed another inmate during a fight in the maximum-security facility.

Monday’s incident prompted officials to place the ACI on lockdown, which has since been lifted, according to R.I. Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

The stabbing is now being investigated by R.I. State Police. According to Capt. John Alfred, the victim is doing OK and has returned to general population.

Alfred said the suspect’s name won’t be released until Wednesday’s arraignment, after which state police will make a formal arrest.

