CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Donald Mellor, a World War II veteran, died on June 19 at the age of 102.

Mellor passed away in the company of his children at his home in Cranston, according to his obituary.

12 News first met Mellor back in December 2020, when he and his wife Helen celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Helen passed away in March 2022 at the age of 98.

The couple met at a party for a mutual friend who was going into the service. Helen went on to serve stateside in the U.S. Coast Guard, while Don served in the U.S. Navy on the battle-tested U.S.S. Hopewell.

We’ve interviewed Mr. Mellor a couple of times on ⁦@StreetStories12⁩ ⁦@wpri12⁩ He was laid to rest this week. “I can’t wait to meet her again.” Enjoy eternity with Helen. ⁦@JohnnyVillella⁩ https://t.co/ootDwn5VYW — Mike Montecalvo (@mmontecalvotv) June 27, 2023

The Mellor children wrote a book about their father, titled “Committed: Lessons from A 101-year-old Tin Can Soldier.”

The book, which looks back on his life and experiences, is available at the Cranston Public Library, where Mellor worked for years after retiring from the Navy.

He leaves behind six children, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and plenty of nieces and nephews.

Anyone who wishes to mark his legacy with a gift is asked to consider the Cranston Public Library, according to the obituary.