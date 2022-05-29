COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Several dozen people came together on Sunday night to remember those lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Candles were handed out as people joined together for the vigil outside Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School in Coventry.

They held a moment of silence and prayer for the nineteen children and two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde.

“Just hug your kids. Tell them you love them. communication is key. I have a huge family and if you think you know someone who needs help, try to help them get it,” Michael Verrier said.

#HAPPENINGNOW A candlelight vigil is being held at Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School of Coventry in remembrance of those lives lost in a senseless mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That story tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/xZwVJCcMYv — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) May 30, 2022

Verrier said the New England community knows the pain all too well after twenty children and six adults were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.