WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of local businesses are taking part in Small Business Saturday.

The event that encourages Rhode Islanders to shop locally, is taking place at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

The holiday shopping showcase features more than 150 local vendors and goes until 3 p.m.

Last year, more than 3,500 shoppers attended the event.

To learn more about Small Business Saturday, you can click here.