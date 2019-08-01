Local pastor charged with DUI due in court

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The pastor of two Coventry parishes who was charged with DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Warwick last month is due in court Thursday.

Police said Jacek Ploch, 38, allegedly hit a man while he was crossing airport road in the area of Post road on July 14.

Police told Eyewitness News that Ploch failed field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Last month, the Diocese of Providence confirmed that Ploch is the pastor at St. Vincent de Paul and Our Lady of Czenstochowa in Coventry.

The Diocese released a statement saying Ploch was placed on administrative leave following the crash.

“During this time, he is not permitted to minister as a priest,” the Diocese wrote at the time. “Arrangements are now being made to provide for the ongoing pastoral care of the two parishes.”

Warwick police identified the victim as Jonathan Freeman, 38, of Warwick. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

