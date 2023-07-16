EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The rain did not stop people from gathering in East Greenwich Sunday morning for a fundraiser to benefit the Tomorrow Fund.

The third annual “Dinghy Porker Run or Walk” was held at Finn’s Harborside and the money raised will go towards helping kids battling cancer.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing, the turnout and the big hearts of everybody. It’s wonderful to pull the boating community and walkers and other people together to support the kids,” said Chair of RI Tenders for Tomorrow Dinghy Porker Run Lori Fransico.

The boat race had five stops at restaurants along the bay including Blu on the Water, Chelo’s Waterfront, Oakland Beach Yachting Center, and Harbor Lights.