Local dentist arraigned on child molestation charges; ordered to home confinement

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A local dentist accused of molesting a child relative faced a judge Thursday morning.

At Newport County Superior Court, Maria Asciolla, 57, of East Greenwich pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree child molestation.

The judge set bail at $50,000 with surety, which Asciolla’s attorney said would be paid.

Upon her release, a judge ordered Asciolla to home confinement, to have no contact with the two children involved, and to surrender her passport.

According to court documents, she allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14.

The details of the allegations are so graphic, Eyewitness News has decided to not report them.

Asciolla was indicted by a statewide grand jury earlier this month.

The crimes allegedly took place between November 24, 2016 and September 29, 2018.

Police in Jamestown are also investigating another child abuse case that involves someone she is closely connected to.