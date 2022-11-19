WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families.

“The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte.

The ceremony falls on National Adoption Day, which seeks to raise awareness of the need for more foster parents.

The Rhode Island Family Court has granted 279 adoptions so far this year.

For more information about AdoptionRI, you can visit their website.