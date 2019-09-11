Local 9/11 survivor says sneakers helped saved her life

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick native Judy Cobden wears her worn-out Adidas sneakers on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks every year – in part as a reminder of her brush with death that tragic day.

“I only wear them on 9/11 now,” Cobden explained. “It’s a ritual. I believe they are part of the reason I was able to get out of there.”

Cobden – who worked at the American Stock Exchange in New York City when the attacks occurred – said she was able to run for miles because of those life-saving sneakers.

She said while many of her colleagues struggled to run in heels and leather shoes, her sneakers provided enough traction to prevent her from slipping on the ash that was thickly coating the city streets.

RI native Judy Cobden says these black Adidas saved her life on 9/11/01. They carried her miles through the streets, away from Ground Zero when the towers fell right across the street from her office. She wears them every anniversary #Remember911 @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YWBrsaI5qv — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 11, 2019

“The ash was like snow on the ground. You could not run, you were slipping everywhere,” she recalled.

Cobden was treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning once she was able to escape the area. She also had glass removed from her face and head.

To this day, Cobden said she still suffers from respiratory problems.

She shares her story each year on the anniversary of the attacks during a ceremony in her hometown – all while wearing the same sneakers she credits for saving her life.

This year, she expressed the significance of the day to the next generation – most of which weren’t alive when the attacks took place. She pleaded for everyone to love and support one another – especially in today’s political climate.

“People aren’t born to hate, that’s a learned thing. We need to embrace each other, we can all learn from each other especially from our differences,” she said.

The ceremony – which took place at Oakland Beach – honored the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 18 years ago. Among the victims were nine Rhode Islanders – three of which were from Warwick.

“This ceremony has become the most important ceremony to me and my family,” Richard Dellefemine, whose sister was killed in the attacks, said.

Dellefemine’s sister, Carol Bouchard, was a passenger on the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11.

“I know she’s up there looking down, with the rest of them and we have to honor them and remember them,” he said.