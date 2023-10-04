COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Lincoln man accused of seriously wounding a pregnant woman and leaving her to die in an icy Coventry pond last year faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Gary Gromkiewicz, 35, pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz.

Leila Duarte Da Luz

Gromkiewicz and 46-year-old Michael Lambert have been held without bail since their arrests earlier this year.

The men are accused of picking Da Luz up in Brockton and seriously injuring her before placing her in Carbuncle Pond. The cause of Da Luz’s death was later determined to be blunt force trauma and drowning, according to prosecutors.

Da Luz’s body was eventually found under the dock by an angler. She was identified several days later through a missing persons report filed in Brockton.

Prosecutors believe Da Luz, who's Gromkiewicz's ex-girlfriend, was 10 weeks pregnant with his child at the time of her death. Detectives connected Gromkiewicz and Lambert to Da Luz's death by thoroughly analyzing their cell phone records.

Lambert also pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last week. Both Gromkiewicz and Lambert are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 31.