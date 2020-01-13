License services down at Rhode Island DMV

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is currently unable to conduct license and other credential transactions due to a service disruption involving one of its vendors.

Late Monday morning, DMV Paul Grimaldi released a statement saying: ” The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrator (AAMVA), which acts a national clearinghouse for licensing data, has informed the division that it is experiencing a communications system issue affecting its clients, including the Division of Motor Vehicles.”

No other DMV services including scheduled road tests are affected by the outage.

The AAMVA has assured the DMV that it will resolve the issue as soon as possible. The DMV said it would issue an update once service is restored.