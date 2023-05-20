WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The anticipation is building this weekend as Rhode Island will host its first ever LEGO Convention at the West Warwick Convention Center.

Professional LEGO artists from around the country will display their amazing creations.

There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including West Warwick native Christine “Tacos” Blandino, who stared in season three of the hit FOX TV show LEGO Masters.

The event will also have some hands-on activities, such as brick pits with thousands of LEGO to build with and a walk-through Star Wars Zone.

The event supports Creations for Charity, which buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

