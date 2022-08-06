EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year absence due to COVID, the Rhode Island National Guard brought back Leapfest to the air on Saturday.

The event, which the National Guard says is “the largest and longest running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world,” took place at Adams Farm in Exeter.

“We are proud to be bringing this world-wide tradition back to Rhode Island,” said Col. John MacDonald, 56th Troop Command Commander.

“It is critical, now more than ever, to reaffirm and strengthen relationships with our international partners.”

Teams from the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand were all scheduled to participate in Leapfest 2022.

According to a release, the purpose of the event is to “foster international partnerships and develop spirit de corps within the worldwide Airborne community while performing the primary missions of paratroopers.”