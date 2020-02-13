Lawsuit: East Greenwich noise ordinance singles out waterfront restaurant

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular waterfront restaurant in East Greenwich has filed a federal lawsuit against the town over a recent amendment to its noise ordinance.

BLU on the Water claims it’s singled out by the ordinance since the restaurant doubles as a live music venue. The lawsuit aims to invalidate the amendment, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

Read in full: BLU on the Water sues East Greenwich »

The East Greenwich Town Council unanimously approved the amendment last October, which lowered the maximum decibel levels to which businesses must adhere.

The change was prompted by nearby residents who complained about the large crowds and loud music coming from the waterfront restaurants and bars.

Prior to approving the amendment, a sound engineer conducted a study of noise in the area and said there were several factors contributing to the noise level, such as cars, people and the nearby train.

In the lawsuit, the restaurant argues that under the new amendment, it would violate the ordinance on a daily basis, putting its licenses at constant risk.

“It gives the town council free rein to terminate BLU’s license based on an undefined standard and has knowingly created a situation where BLU cannot operate its lawful business and not violate the disparately applied standards,” the lawsuit reads.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the town council president for comment but did not immediately hear back.