Lawn mower fire ignites inside garage of Coventry home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two people are without a home after a lawn mower caught fire in their garage Thursday evening.

Western Coventry Fire Chief James Cady tells 12 News the homeowner had finished using his lawn mower and had placed it in the garage of his Weaver Hill Road home before the fire broke out.

“When he went to park the lawn mower in the garage, apparently there may have been some leaves caught underneath it, and a couple minutes later they noticed the fire,” Cady said.

Cady said the homeowner attempted to put the fire out himself but was unable to do so. 12 News has learned the homeowner suffered minor first-degree burns and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK.

While they believe it was the lawn mower that caught fire, Cady said the exact cause remains under investigation.

