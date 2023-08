WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers are executing a search warrant at a home in Warwick Monday morning, according to Police Chief Bradford Connor.

A large police presence was seen outside the home on Lancaster Avenue around 6 a.m.

Connor said the people inside the home have been removed.

U.S. Marshals were also at the scene.

No additional details about the warrant were released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.