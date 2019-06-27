Man wounded in Cranston shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating a shooting at a home on Pontiac Avenue.

A portion of the roadway was blocked off for several hours early Thursday morning but has since reopened to traffic.

Eyewitness News was first to bring you images from the scene. Police could be seen carrying rifles and surrounding a home.

Update: A Crime Scene Investigations truck has just arrived. Police still blocking off this area directly in front of the home on Pontiac Ave. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/m3gzNa21Ng — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) June 27, 2019

A man was taken away by ambulance at around 4 a.m.

Major Todd Patalano said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in the upper chest/shoulder area and was located in the basement of the home.

He is currently undergoing surgery at Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

Two men who live in the home and are familiar with the victim are cooperating with police, according to Patalano.

The incident is described as isolated. No charges have been filed at this time.