WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There was a large police presence in a West Warwick neighborhood Tuesday night.

Members of the bomb squad were seen near Capron Street.

Most of West Warwick Avenue was completely shut down for about an hour.

Nothing was found at the scene and the road was reopened, according to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin.

A very busy scene on West Warwick Ave, in West Warwick.



WWPD and FD are on scene and have people cleared from the corner of West Warwick Ave and Capron St.



RI bomb squad is also on scene. Waiting on updates from incident command. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FB23RCyosc — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) March 31, 2021

Check back for updates.