Lantern sendoff to be held for 3 killed in West Warwick crash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends plan to gather Friday night to say goodbye to the three men who were killed in a fiery crash last week in West Warwick.

Brandon Verrocchio, 23, and Gianni Guerrieri, 22, both of West Greenwich, and Alex Banner, 21, of Exeter, were traveling in a car on I-95 South when Verrocchio lost control and veered off the roadway.

The car then slammed into a tree and burst into flames, according to police. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A lantern sendoff is being held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Exeter-West Greenwich High School football field — the school where all three graduated from.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring their own lanterns.