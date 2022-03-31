WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Stephen Johnson was shocked when he discovered one of the apartments he owns was listed for rent on Craigslist by someone he’s never met.

“It was my apartment and I don’t have it up for rent,” he explained. “It’s rented currently.”

Johnson said he knew something was wrong a few weeks ago, when someone knocked on his tenant’s door and asked if they could take a look inside.

“[I think] someone was scamming or trying to scam a prospective tenant,” he said.

Then Johnson’s wife stumbled upon a concerning Facebook post about the apartment being available for rent. The scammer, who had posted the listing on Craigslist, was asking for $500 up front.

And that’s something Johnson tells 12 News he would never do.

“They got all my photos and then used my description that I had used from a previous apartment listing,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if anyone did reach out to this person and tried to give them money.”

Johnson notified the Warwick Police Department and flagged the post on Craigslist. He’s now urging other landlords to be on the lookout for fake postings, in hopes that they don’t fall victim to this scheme.

“It’s scary, but it’s out there,” he said.

Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells 12 News scams like this are far too common.

“Unfortunately, scammers are smart,” she said. “They are devious and they make it easy to believe … it makes it even easier when there are photos that they can cut and copy.”

Fleming said there are a number of red flags renters can look for when it comes to spotting a fake posting. Those red flags include “ridiculously low” prices, duplicate postings in different communities and landlords asking renters for money prior to visiting the property.

Anyone who feels they’ve fallen victim to a scam should report it using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.