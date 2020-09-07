Labor Day weekend not as busy as projected

West Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — During a normal year, nice weather on Labor Day weekend would mean busy roads and airports, but this year that wasn’t the case.

The holiday was projected to be busier than what Memorial Day and Fourth of July saw, with a national survey from cars.com shows 60% of Americans planned to travel over the three-day weekend.

Most people surveyed said they planned on driving instead of catching a flight and that their plans involved visiting family or going to the beach.

Parking attendants at Narragansett Town Beach said they were surprised at how small crowd sizes were over the weekend.

Robert Powers decided to stay local with his RV on Monday at Oakland Beach, saying a trip to a campground wasn’t worth it because of COVID-19.

“They’ve closed everything down in them,” Powers said. “You can’t go in the pools, you can’t go in the hot tub, you can’t go in nothing, so what’s the sense of even going.”

Powers is hoping for a vaccine to come out soon, so he’s able to travel in his RV next summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour