Labor Day weekend not as busy as projected

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — During a normal year, nice weather on Labor Day weekend would mean busy roads and airports, but this year that wasn’t the case.

The holiday was projected to be busier than what Memorial Day and Fourth of July saw, with a national survey from cars.com shows 60% of Americans planned to travel over the three-day weekend.

Most people surveyed said they planned on driving instead of catching a flight and that their plans involved visiting family or going to the beach.

Parking attendants at Narragansett Town Beach said they were surprised at how small crowd sizes were over the weekend.

Robert Powers decided to stay local with his RV on Monday at Oakland Beach, saying a trip to a campground wasn’t worth it because of COVID-19.

“They’ve closed everything down in them,” Powers said. “You can’t go in the pools, you can’t go in the hot tub, you can’t go in nothing, so what’s the sense of even going.”

Powers is hoping for a vaccine to come out soon, so he’s able to travel in his RV next summer.