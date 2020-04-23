Kent Hospital nurse balances saving lives, her kids’ schooling

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Front-line medical workers are among the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one local nurse has had to balance the rigors of her job with monitoring her children learning from home, all while her husband is deployed overseas.

Marie Potter works third shift at Kent Hospital, meaning she gets in around 11 p.m.

“I get in and put on my isolation gown, our masks, our face shields, and we usually double glove,” she said. “But it’s definitely overwhelming, scary, stressful. There’s just a lot of unknown and we are trying to do the best we can for our patients. And things are changing really fast. Every day there’s something new.”

The mother of three said while her coworkers’ help and support make the days better, she’s still concerned about bringing the virus home to her loved ones.

“When I come in, I immediately make a left into my laundry room and I take everything off — my shoes, everything — and wash everything I can,” she said. “They know not to come near me until I do that.”

Potter said she gets in from her overnight shift, sleeps for a couple of hours, then gets right back up to help her kids with their schoolwork.

“I come home in the morning and they’re usually up for distance learning,” she added. “So my mother-in-law stays overnight and she’s here with them.”

Potter said she wouldn’t be able to do any of this without her support system of family and friends, but she’s still missing a vital piece of the puzzle. Her husband is in the Army National Guard and currently deployed in Kuwait.

While she doesn’t have much free time, Potter said with the time off she does have she is always thinking about her patients, some of whom of died from COVID-19, but also about how she’ll get through this.

“On my days off, I think about them and I wonder, ‘I hope they’re there when I get back.’ It’s just sad, it really is,” she said. “But to get through this time, I am just looking at my kids. Their world has totally been turned upside down and they are bearing through it.”

“I think with them being home, they will learn a lot more than just phonics and math,” she added. “They will learn how to keep going. And just like they are doing, I tell myself I will get through this day by day.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines