Kent County Water Authority investigation reveals only a handful of bills were wrong

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Kent County Water Authority said it fielded more than 500 complaints about higher-than-normal water bills, but found only 14 people were inaccurately overcharged.

“The total number of completed investigations where the bill was determined as correct was 539,” Executive Director David Simmons said during a board meeting on Thursday. “The total number of completed investigations where the bill was deemed incorrect was 17, so those 17 were clerical errors on our part, and three of the bills were under-billed not over-billed.”

The complaints started rolling in late last year as customers saw their bills skyrocket inexplicably.

“It just was almost inconceivable that his bill went up 500-percent,” Catherine DiChiario told 12 News in November when her water bill went from $600 to $3,600.

But Simmons says it wasn’t inexplicable or inconceivable. He said people were using more water because of COVID during the dry, hot summer. He also said some customers might have small leaks that added up, noting the average increase in usage was 42-percent — about 142 gallons per day or .09 gallons per minute.

“It just goes to show how such a trace amount of water over the duration of the 100 days — if you have something leaking at this very, very low amount — can add up to 142 gallons per day,” he said.

State Rep. Joseph McNamara, a Warwick Democrat, isn’t convinced.

“I’ve heard Kent County’s replies to this that, ‘It’s a hot summer, you used more water,'” he said. “But I think this is more widespread than a leaky toilet or individuals being unaware that they used two-thirds more water in this section of the bill in August, in July, than they did in the previous year.”

He’s submitted a resolution calling for the Attorney General to investigate. A spokesperson for the AG’s office said they were aware of the resolution through media reports, but had no further comment as of Thursday night.

“I would like the Attorney General to look into A. The meters and their accuracy, and B. The accounting system that measures the water and tabulates these bills,” McNamara said.

Simmons said the Department of Public Utilities and Carriers is also examining multiple customers’ complaints. He said the water authority would also conduct a random audit of 500 of the roughly 14,500 newly-installed meters.

The water authority has posted all of the results of its investigation on its website.