K9 Ruby, RI State Trooper injured in Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police K9 Ruby and a State Trooper were injured in a crash in Warwick Tuesday night that left their cruiser heavily damaged.

The incident occurred on Interstate-95 North near the Airport Connector just after 11 p.m.

K9 Ruby and the trooper are recovering from minor injuries and will be OK, state police say.

The second vehicle, a black SUV, was also heavily damaged. No word on the condition of the driver, or if anyone else was in the vehicle.

K9 Ruby was named Search and Rescue Dog of the Year in 2018 after her and her handler helped find a teenage boy who had been missing in Glocester for 36 hours in October 2017. The boy ended up making a full recovery.

No additional information has been released.