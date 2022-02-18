WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s senior night for the West Warwick hockey team, and support continues to come in for two of their teammates who were hurt in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were on their way to the Civic Center when they were hit by a drunk driver in Exeter, according to police.

Dennison was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition, while MacDonald was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

The other driver, Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, was arrested on charges including driving under the influence and driving to endanger.

The boys’ head coach, Justin Lake, said they expect a full house Friday night as athletes from all over the state come to show their support, which is exactly what the West Warwick community needs.

“Just pray, that’s all we ask for,” he said. “It’s definitely not an easy scenario for any coach to be in. The amount of hardship this team has been through this year is outstanding. It’s amazing how much these kids have been able to deal with.”

Inside the Civic Center, posters for both players hang in a room where attendees can send well wishes to them and their families.

“Three towns, two schools, one family.”



MacDonald was able to attend the senior night celebration, while Dennison’s family was there in his stead.

