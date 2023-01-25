WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The case of the Pawtucket police officer on trial for shooting a teenager will soon be in the hands of the jury.

Officer Daniel Dolan, 40, is accused of felony assault after shooting then 18-year-old Dominic Vincent outside a West Greenwich pizza shop in June 2021. The shooting was deemed unjustified.

According to Dolan, he was on his way home when he spotted Vincent speeding on I-95. Dolan claimed he thought Vincent might be fleeing from a crime and followed him into the parking lot.

Surveillance footage shows Vincent’s car pulling into the parking lot before Dolan pulls up in his personal truck beside it. Dolan then gets out of the truck and confronts Vincent, who starts to back his car out of the lot.

Police said Dolan then fired a shot into Vincent’s car, wounding the teenager.

Dolan was off duty at the time of the incident and in plainclothes. Vincent said he tried to leave as Dolan approached since he wasn’t aware that Dolan was a police officer.

Dolan has maintained he didn’t do anything criminal that day. He said he felt obligated to act in the name of public safety and only used his gun because he feared for his own safety.

