Judge finds Cranston officer guilty of assaulting suspect at police HQ, says he ‘blew a fuse’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The judge overseeing the assault trial for a Cranston officer found him guilty Thursday of assaulting a suspect as he was being booked at the police department last year.

Andrew Leonard, 45, was charged with simple assault last May following an altercation inside the cell block with Gian Mattiello, who had just been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Surveillance video played in court shows Leonard tackling, kneeing and punching Mattiello.

The judge determined Thursday Leonard appeared to be taunting Mattiello prior to the altercation.

“Sometimes you gain control of a situation by removing yourself, but Leonard was there, he wanted Mattiello to make the first move,” the judge said. “There were so many opportunities to have this not happen, you could’ve just let him go.”

Mattiello previously testified that Leonard initiated the “trash talking.” He said he didn’t fight back when Leonard began attacking him, although he wanted to.

When asked why he didn’t fight back, Mattiello said, “because he’s a cop.”

Leonard took the stand for the second time Thursday and spent most of the time defending his actions.

He acknowledged that the two had exchanged insults prior to the altercation, and while he was annoyed by Mattiello, he didn’t threaten him.

“I never threatened to assault him … but I was swearing,” he recalled.

Leonard previously testified that he punched, kicked and kneed Mattiello because he feared he was hiding one of his items in his fist.

While Mattiello appears to be compliant in the surveillance footage, Leonard said right before he walked into the cell block he wasn’t.

After watching the surveillance footage Thursday, Leonard admitted that in hindsight, he could’ve handled certain aspects of the situation differently.

But he was adamant that Mattiello was fighting back, which is why the use of force was necessary.

“The part where he is grabbing my leg is not on the screen, it’s lower,” Leonard said referencing the surveillance footage.

Leonard had previously said Mattiello had grabbed onto the flashlight on his waistband. He also testified that, while Mattiello did not punch him, he did grab him hard enough leave a bruise.

When asked whether he went to the hospital after the incident, Leonard said no. He also said he told one of his supervisors about the altercation, however, he refused to name that person in court.

Prior to the verdict, Leonard repeatedly claimed the other two officers in the cell block with him had abandoned him, which is why he acted the way he did.

But the judge said there was a reason the two officers didn’t back him up.

“Do you know why the other officers didn’t engage? It’s because they knew what was happening and they weren’t going to engage with Gian Mattiello,” the judge said. “They thought what was happening was not right.”

“I grew up with brothers, four Irish boys, and I’ve seen that look a million times,” the judge continued. “It says ‘go ahead, do it.’ … in my opinion, Officer Leonard blew a fuse.”

Leonard will serve one year of probation and has been ordered not to have contact with Mattiello. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

The domestic violence charge against Mattiello has since been dropped, however, he remains in custody on unrelated charges.