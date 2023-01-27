WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a man accused of killing a jogger in Warwick City park nearly a decade ago is expected on Friday.

The judge in the bench trial of 66-year-old Michael Soares is expected to release his decision in the case. Soares is charged with first-degree murder

In court earlier this month, Soares admitted to attacking and killing John “Jack” Fay in 2013, though he claims he did so “to save himself.” He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

“[He was] really led by thoughts that someone was going to kill him and that people could read his mind,” Psychiatrist Dr. Patricia Recupero said.

Soares was arrested in February 2019 after Fay’s body was found five years prior.

Prosecutors believe Fay, a retired postal worker and Vietnam veteran, was ambushed by Soares, who stabbed and beat him to death before shoving his body into a trash barrel.

The murder weapons, a knife and sledgehammer, were both found near where Fay’s body was discovered.

Fay’s murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked Soares to the crime.