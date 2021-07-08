Judge: Coventry pond owners allowed to keep lowering water levels ahead of storm

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owners of Johnson’s Pond in Coventry can continue to lower the water levels prior to Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival, a judge ruled Thursday.

The town filed an emergency motion in court earlier this week after learning Soscia Holdings LLC, which owns the pond, planned on lowering the water levels by two feet.

Attorney Patrick Dougherty, who’s representing Soscia Holdings, claims the reason for this is to prevent potential flooding brought on by the impending storm and protect the pond’s high-hazard dam.

While Soscia Holdings will be allowed to keep lowering the water levels, the judge limited the drop to 18 inches, which is six inches less than originally planned.

