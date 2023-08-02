PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Johnston Probate Court judge charged in connection with the theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from a late Cranston man’s home had her own day in court Wednesday.

Priscilla Facha DiMaio, 65, is accused of filing a false application with Cranston Probate Court for approval of fiduciary and attorney fees. The phony application claimed she had performed work on behalf of James Barbieri’s estate the month after he died, according to prosecutors.

Facha DiMaio, who pleaded not guilty, is one of five people charged in connection with the theft of more than $1 million in sports cards and roughly $100,000 worth of firearms from Barbieri’s home back in April 2021.

Sylvia Santilli, her daughter Jillian Chatelle and her daughter’s boyfriend Luke Baughman are accused of unlawfully removing Barbieri’s collectibles from his home and moving them to a storage unit in Providence. The trio then sold them for profit, according to prosecutors.

James Connors, who owns Jim’s Firearm Repair and Sales in Johnston, has also been charged for reportedly receiving and selling the weapons taken from Barbieri’s home.

The four suspects appear to be connected to Facha DiMaio and her husband, who she succeeded as probate judge in 2021, according to court documents obtained by 12 News.

The court documents reveal that Santilli and Facha DiMaio had also been in constant contact regarding Barbieri’s estate.

Numerous items, including “cash, tools, vintage adult magazines and collectible toy cars, trucks and trains,” were also removed from Barbieri’s home and brought to the home of Facha DiMaio and her husband.

“Many of these items were returned to Barbieri’s estate on or about June 2, 2021,” the court documents note.

Meanwhile, Connors was an associate of Facha DiMaio’s husband. Court documents allege Connors that submitted false receipts of the guns’ approximate value and sold them for more than they were actually worth.

Facha DiMaio, the last of the five suspects to face a judge, has been charged with attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and providing a false document to a public official. She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Santilli, Chattelle, Baughman and Connors were also released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Facha DiMaio has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Her attorney, James Howe, previously told 12 News she “maintains her innocence and will aggressively defend herself and her reputation.”

In a statement, Howe said Facha DiMaio “has been indicted for submission of a bill for legal services rendered, wherein dates were mistakenly entered.”