COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The clock appears to be ticking for Coventry residents who have built docks along Johnson’s Pond.

In a letter sent Thursday to Coventry Town Manager Daniel Parrillo, Doug Soscia explained that Soscia Holdings would not be renewing its lease with the town.

The lease between the town and Soscia Holdings, which allows residents living along the pond to use it for recreational purposes, expires on March 31.

Soscia has requested that the town ensure the pond is “free from any and all moorings, docks, boat lifts, boats, personal watercraft and other apparatus or structures” prior to the lease’s expiration date.

He warned that, if the town doesn’t comply with the request, Soscia Holdings will “seek all available legal remedies.”

“We wish to resolve this matter amicably and without the need for further legal action,” Soscia wrote.

Councilman Jonathan Pascua said in a statement that the town’s legal team is working to address residents’ concerns.

“We are working on this problem and consistently have been for quite a while,” he said. “We are committed to solving this issue and have authorized our legal team to engage with certain experts.”

Pascua said the town would update residents “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

“Giving too much information too early is dangerous for the town and presents an avoidable risk to the very people we are working hard to protect,” he explained.

There are roughly 600 residents that live around Johnson’s Pond, formally known as Flat River Reservoir.

This is not the first time Soscia Holdings has demanded the town remove residents’ docks from the water. Soscia Holdings accused the town last year of defaulting on their lease agreement by allowing residents to build “illegal structures” on the pond.

The pond’s water flow rights and dam were sold to Soscia Holdings in 2020 by Quidnick Reservoir Company, a private corporation. Since then, Soscia Holdings and the town have been in and out of court disputing water levels and maintenance of the pond’s dam.

Soscia Holdings is currently suing the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) over a new state law that requires dam owners to get a permit before raising or lowering the water levels.

The law, signed by Gov. Dan McKee last summer, was first introduced after residents’ expressed concerns over the pond’s low water levels and how it was impacting wildlife.

Anita Baffoni contributed to this report.