COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of Johnson’s Pond is urging the town to remove more than 100 residents’ docks from the water.

Soscia Holdings, LLC, sent a letter to the town late last month demanding the removal of all “illegal structures” built on the pond.

“Following the discovery of other unpermitted alterations, Soscia Holdings performed a limited investigation of several properties adjacent to Johnson’s Pond,” the letter reads.

The letter includes a list of 108 addresses where the residents reportedly built upon or altered the pond without the owner’s permission.

The owner claims the town is defaulting on its lease agreement by not addressing the violations.

Patrick Dougherty, the attorney representing Soscia Holdings, claims the town has “completely disregarded its responsibilities in regard to the placement of the docks.”

“The town is obligated by the lease to establish rules, supervise and control access to the pond,” Dougherty said in a statement. “Seeing that the lease is ending in March 2024, my client wants to see that structures that were replaced on the pond during the town’s possession and control of it are removed by the town and not left for Soscia Holdings, LLC, to deal with at its expense.”

Dougherty expects more addresses to be added to the list, adding that those in the letter “…are just the first initial docks identified.”

Though many of the docks were installed prior to Soscia Holdings purchasing the pond, Dougherty said that “is not relevant.”

“Property owners adjacent to this particular pond have absolutely no rights in and to the water,” Dougherty explained. “Their concerns, issues and anger are misplaced. Residents should be upset with the town. They should recognize that the town of Coventry has not been performing its obligations under the lease.”

“If the town had performed its obligations, then the docks would have been properly permitted,” he continued, adding that the town “…is directly ignoring the lease and its very own ordinance and building codes by failing to require that docks and other structures on the pond be duly permitted.”

Soscia Holdings has been at odds with the town and residents who live on the pond ever since purchasing its dam and waterflow rights more than three years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.