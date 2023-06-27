COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A lawsuit filed against the state by the owners of Johnson’s Pond’s water flow rights and dam will move forward.

Soscia Holdings filed a lawsuit last year after the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) began enforcing a new law that gives the state regulators some oversight of the Coventry pond’s water levels.

The law, signed by Gov. Dan McKee last summer, was first introduced after residents’ expressed concerns over the pond’s low water levels and how it was impacting wildlife.

An attorney for Soscia Holdings claims the law is unconstitutional and interferes with their property rights.

A federal judge in New Hampshire dismissed some of the legal claims brought by Soscia Holdings, narrowing the focus of their lawsuit to potential future injunctions.

Attorney Patrick Dougherty tells 12 News he considers this a win for his clients. He refrained from commenting further citing the ongoing lawsuit.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office is representing the DEM in this case. A spokesperson tells 12 News they remain prepared to defend the interests of Rhode Islanders.

“The court deferred ruling on the merits of the case and has signaled that we will now turn to those issues,” spokesperson Brian Hodge said. “Johnson’s Pond is an important ecological and recreational resource, and the attorney general and DEM will continue to closely monitor to ensure that the pond’s water is held at reasonable levels in accordance with state laws.”

Roughly 600 residents live around Johnson’s Pond, formally known as Flat River Reservoir.

Its water flow rights and dam were sold to Soscia Holdings in 2020 by Quidnick Reservoir Company, a private corporation. Since then, a legal battle between town and state officials has persisted.