JetBlue temporarily suspends operations at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — JetBlue announced Wednesday it would be suspending operations at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick from April 15 through June 10.

The airline said it plans to consolidate its operations to one or two airports in five major U.S. cities: Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

JetBlue said the decision was made to reduce excess flying during the coronavirus pandemic but still maintain a level of service for those who must travel.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members,” Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said in a statement.

The airline said flying throughout its network will be reduced by 80 percent a day in April. It normally has around 180 daily departures from the Boston area but that will be reduced to 28 flights out of Logan International Airport.

Customers whose flights have been canceled will be notified through email for rebooking options, refund information and how to receive JetBlue credit.