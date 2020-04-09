12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

JetBlue temporarily suspends operations at TF Green

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — JetBlue announced Wednesday it would be suspending operations at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick from April 15 through June 10.

The airline said it plans to consolidate its operations to one or two airports in five major U.S. cities: Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

JetBlue said the decision was made to reduce excess flying during the coronavirus pandemic but still maintain a level of service for those who must travel.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members,” Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said in a statement.

The airline said flying throughout its network will be reduced by 80 percent a day in April. It normally has around 180 daily departures from the Boston area but that will be reduced to 28 flights out of Logan International Airport.

Customers whose flights have been canceled will be notified through email for rebooking options, refund information and how to receive JetBlue credit.

WPRI.com Flight Tracker »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • *New Time* 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 3:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com