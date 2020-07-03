JetBlue resumes operations at TF Green, will expand Florida service

Live Now
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) announced that JetBlue will resume service at T.F. Green Airport this week and expand its service to Florida in the fall.

Starting Thursday, JetBlue will provide service to Fort Lauderdale four days a week.

JetBlue announced plans to add two new routes from T.F. Green with daily trips to Tampa and Fort Myers beginning on Oct. 1. These routes will complement the existing three routes JetBlue offers from Rhode Island.

JetBlue also plans to reinstate service to Orlando and West Palm Beach in August.

The airline temporarily suspended service at T.F. Green in April due to the reduced passenger volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleaning crews are routinely sanitizing escalator railings and other high-touch areas throughout T.F. Green, according to RIAC.

Passengers are encouraged to check with individual airlines for their COVID-19 policies, including mask-wearing requirements.

Visit T.F. Green’s website to learn more.

