WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Izzy Foundation held its first ever 5K walk and run this morning at Goddard State Memorial Park in Warwick on Saturday.

The event is to supports children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and their families, raising money for the foundation created in the memory of Isabella Marie Wohlrab.

Izzy passed away at 3 years old from cancer.

The event started at 9:30 a.m., with a kids 1K.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Izzy 5K, and anchor Shannon Hegy was today’s emcee.

