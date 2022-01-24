‘It’s malicious’: Vandals target Warwick gym, smash 20 windows

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Vandals forced those who regularly visit a Warwick gym to miss out on their workout routines Monday.

Managers who work at Pro Fitness on Bald Hill Road tell 12 News more than 20 windows were smashed overnight.

When they arrived early Monday morning, they found nothing but broken glass and rocks scattered across the gym floors.

“It’s all the way around the building,” Pro Fitness regular Sally Eccleston said. “It’s just ignorant.”

Pro Fitness owner Rob Pereyra tells 12 News that there is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Warwick Police Department tells 12 News they’re aware of the situation and are actively investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Pro Fitness employees were forced to turn members away Monday as they spent the majority of the day cleaning up the mess.

“I pulled up in my car … saw there weren’t many cars and thought ‘why isn’t there anybody at the gym?'” Pro Fitness member Vernon Chamberlee said.

Once Chamberlee learned the reason why, he became frustrated.

“It’s malicious,” Chamberlee said. “There’s no need for this. People don’t have anything better to do with their time, I guess.”

Eccleston, who has been working out at Pro Fitness for more than 30 years, described the situation as “quite the inconvenience.”

“You plan what you’re going to do for the day, now I have some extra hours I have to fill,” she said. “I guess I’ll go walk the dog.”

The motive for the vandalism is unknown at this time. The managers tell 12 News they hope the necessary repairs will be completed in time for them to reopen Tuesday morning.