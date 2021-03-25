‘It’s a good day’: Stranger answers Cranston man’s plea for help getting COVID-19 vaccine

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Over and over, a local business owner tells 12 News he’s tried and failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so he offered a reward for anyone who could help.

Just one day ago, the sign outside A&T Casali Liquors was offering a $50 reward for anyone who could get the owner a vaccine appointment.

Now, that sign has a new message and Owner Thomas Casali said he couldn’t be more grateful.

“It makes me feel good about people again, because we’ve had a rough 12 months,” he said.

Casali became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 12, when the state opened appointments to people ages 60 and older. He said he tried for three weeks to get an appointment, at all hours of the day, but had no luck.

“We’re essential workers, and we’ve been working right through,” Casali said. “I waited my turn to get it, and then it seemed like people in their 30s were getting it, their 20s, which I’m glad, I hope everybody gets it, but I just wanted a chance to get it.”

Casali explained that was why he decided to put the message on the sign outside his business and offer a reward to anyone who could help.

He said a local science teacher, whom he’s never met, called and booked him an appointment.

“They saw my sign, and went out of their way and got me one,” Casali said.

The support didn’t stop there. Casali said people kept calling and some even drove to the store, like Bristol resident Chevonne Pratt who also saw the sign.

“Which I thought was pretty sad to see someone have to publicize it in the street like that, so I thought maybe I could help,” Pratt said.

When Pratt arrived at the store to help, Casali told her, as he did to many others who offered, that he already had an appointment.

“I have no idea who these people are, at all,” Pratt said. “But I do know they need the shot like everybody else, and I was happy to come and do what I could.”

Casali said his appointment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Westerly.

“There are so many people, good people, that are trying to help people like in the situation I was in,” he said. “It just, it feels good. It’s a good day.”

Casali Liquors’ sign now reads “thank you god bless.”