CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A new park in Cranston officially opens tonight, with live music to celebrate.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Itri Park in Knightsville will take place at 5 p.m.

Guest speakers will include Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins, Governor Dan McKee and Senator Jack Reed.

There will also be a free concert from 6-9 p.m.

The new park is located at the intersection of Phenix Avenue, Cranston Street, and Park Avenue.