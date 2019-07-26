Cranston police launch investigation near 2 city restaurants

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are remaining tight-lipped about an early-morning investigation.

Police were spotted near the rear of the Burger King and Walt’s Roast Beef on Reservoir Avenue, just after midnight Friday.

Police inside the Walt’s Roast Beef on Reservoir Avenue investigate.

Cranston Police Sgt. Dennis Trinh could not confirm the nature of the investigation, but told Eyewitness News no injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Police in Cranston investigating near the Walt’s Roast Beef on Reservoir Avenue.

Police in Cranston investigate incident near Burger King and Walt’s Roast Beef.

No further information is available at this time.

Eyewitness News will bring you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.