Investigation underway after attempted ‘fire bomb’ found behind East Greenwich business

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a “fire bomb” device was found in East Greenwich Tuesday, according to the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office.

The device was found behind a business near the intersection of Post and South Pierce roads.

It appeared to be a rudimentary attempt at a fire bomb, which the R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office said was made up of a remote control car, Duraflame logs and a liquid accelerant.

The device was removed using a robot from the R.I. Bomb Squad. No one was injured.

The origin of the attempted “fire bomb” remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on where the device came from or who made it is urged to contact the East Greenwich Police Department at (401) 886-8640.

