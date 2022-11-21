COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into allegations against several Coventry High School football players, 12 News has learned.

Superintendent Don Cowart said administrators were notified last Thursday of “inappropriate images taken in the boys’ locker room that [were] being shared in a chat between some football players.”

Cowart said the Coventry Police Department and Department of Children, Youth and Families have both been notified.

“Students directly involved in the distribution of inappropriate images via the group chat or on any public social media platform will receive consequences in accordance with the school discipline code,” Cowart said in a statement.

Cowart said administrators are “deeply concerned” about the number of other players who knew of the chat but didn’t report it.

“As an institution of learning, our priority is to make sure all students have an opportunity to learn and grow from their experiences,” Cowart said. “Moving forward we will insist on a team culture that is positive. We will make sure we stress the importance of what it means to be on a team and the responsibility athletes have to the team, school, and community.”

The allegations come less than a week after unrelated allegations against several West Warwick High School football players came to light.

Both the Coventry and West Warwick football teams will take the field Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving Day game.