Interpreter from Afghanistan arrives safely in Rhode Island with his family

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An interpreter from Afghanistan who fled the Taliban takeover, is now safely in Rhode Island with his family.

12 News was inside T.F. Green Airport on Saturday night for their emotional arrival.

Amin Faqiry worked as an interpreter for the United States military for nearly a decade in Afghanistan. Through those many years, he knew Jonathan Dator through the nonprofit “No One Left Behind.”

“If I had not gotten out, my life would have been in danger,” Faqiry said.

He tells 12 News it’s been a long journey, but he says he is so grateful that he and his family are in Rhode Island, safe.

“There’s a lot to be excited about, we’ve waited a long time for this,” Faqiry said.

Amin Faqiry bringing with him an Afghani flag. He says no matter what, this will always be the symbol of his country #Afghanistan Hear more from Faquiry tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fwbuMicnbK — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) October 31, 2021

Faqiry had been hiding out in a small apartment in Kabul with his pregnant wife and four children. They had been trying to leave Afghanistan for five years, but the Taliban’s takeover made their escape only more urgent.

Now, the family is apart of the thousands fleeing Afghanistan and the first of many families to settle in Rhode Island.

“For a person like me with four kids and a pregnant wife to get inside the airport, because the bad guys were right there. We were fortunate to get inside and get out of Afghanistan,” Faqiry said.

Faqiry is most grateful to a Rhode Islander he calls family.

“He’s not only my friend, he’s my brother. I want my kids to be a family to Jonathan,” he said.

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island says up to six families from Afghanistan will be transported to Rhode Island each week until March.