CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a fight that broke out between two inmates at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) last week.

Ryan Crowley, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, tells 12 News the fight broke out Friday night in Maximum Security.

Crowley said a correctional officer suffered minor injuries while breaking up the fight, which spurred an hours-long lockdown of the facility.

The lockdown continued into early Saturday morning after “several dozen” inmates refused to leave the facility’s secure yard, according to Crowley. He said correctional officers eventually convinced the inmates to come inside.

Crowley said investigators have identified a number of inmates who encouraged others to challenge correctional officers, as well as several others who assaulted staff.

“As the investigation continues, those involved shall face internal discipline while others shall be charged criminally for their acts,” Crowley said in a statement.

Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, tells 12 News the ACI has seen an increase in inmates challenging staff since the prison’s disciplinary policies were changed earlier this year.