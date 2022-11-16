WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into an alleged incident involving West Warwick High School football team players, 12 News has learned.

Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn’t elaborate on the reported incident, but confirmed she was made aware of the allegations last Thursday.

Tarasevich said she contacted the West Warwick Police Department and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families immediately.

“The safety and security of the children who attend West Warwick Public Schools is of paramount importance,” Tarasevich said in a statement. “I want to assure the entire West Warwick school community that as superintendent, I take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.”

Tarasevich said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. If any consequences are deemed appropriate, the superintendent said they will be imposed once the investigation is complete.