‘I’m tickled pink’: Doctor’s office offers West Warwick man, 65, vaccine ahead of schedule

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Roy Barretto, 65, received an unexpected call Wednesday from his doctor.

Even though the expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout to residents ages 65 and older begins next week, the West Warwick resident was offered a chance to get the shot early.

“[My doctor’s office] asked me if I was still interested in getting the COVID-19 shot, and I said, ‘Absolutely, let me get my appointment book,'” he recalled. “She said, ‘How about 4:20 this afternoon?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m in.'”

Barretto said he didn’t want to wait to receive his vaccine because he has two underlying health conditions: Chron’s Disease and a blood disorder.

“God forbid, if I ever come in contact with someone and I gave it to my mother … That was my biggest fear. Not for me, but for my mother,” he said.

Barretto said he’s scheduled to receive his second dose on March 17.

“I’m tickled pink,” he said.

Two state-run vaccine clinics are opening Thursday, however those will only be open to people 75 and older. All Rhode Islanders ages 65 and older will be able to sign up for those clinics starting Monday.

In the meantime, Rhode Islanders ages 65 and older that are interested in receiving the vaccine can join the state’s notification list on portal.ri.gov.