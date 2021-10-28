‘I’m devastated’: Storm ravages walk-through display just days before Halloween

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Fred Moussally typically begins planning his elaborate Halloween displays months in advance, but nothing could’ve prepared him for a destructive nor’easter.

Moussally said when he first learned the storm was coming, he rushed to take down as many of the decorations as he could.

But the rain and winds ultimately proved to be too strong for the remainder of his display, which covers his entire lawn.

Fred Moussally’s Halloween display prior to the storm. (Courtesy: Frank Moussally)

“Over the course of the night and early morning, you could hear the loud wind and we started to hear cracking noises,” he recalled. “A lot of damage, a lot of time and energy that we put into this … I’m pretty devastated.”

For five years, Moussally has invited people far and wide to check out the walk-through display on the front lawn of his Lakecrest Circle home.

Moussally believes his display stands out from others not only because it’s elaborate, but also because he collects donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter.

Since the storm ravaged his display, Moussally said he plans on cleaning it up to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters on Sunday.

“To be able to put it back up and do it safely, unfortunately it isn’t going to happen this year,” he said.

But Moussally refuses to let the nor’easter prevent him from celebrating one of his favorite holidays.

“It just gets us pumped up more to start thinking about next year’s Halloween display,” he said.

So far, Moussally has raised approximately $1,200 of his $2,000 goal for the Warwick Animal Shelter. He plans on continuing to collect donations through Halloween.