CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

‘I’ll be mayor from my house for a while’: Frank Picozzi tests positive for COVID-19

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the mayor said his symptoms began late Tuesday and have since worsened.

“So far I feel like I have a bad head cold or serious asthma attack, but I also have a hacking cough and a very sore throat,” he wrote.

Picozzi said he is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot about a month ago.

“I have my laptop and phones so I’ll be mayor from my house for a while,” he wrote.

Picozzi isn’t the first Rhode Island politician to contract the virus in recent months. On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced she tested positive, though she has “very few symptoms.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community