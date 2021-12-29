‘I’ll be mayor from my house for a while’: Frank Picozzi tests positive for COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the mayor said his symptoms began late Tuesday and have since worsened.

“So far I feel like I have a bad head cold or serious asthma attack, but I also have a hacking cough and a very sore throat,” he wrote.

Picozzi said he is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot about a month ago.

“I have my laptop and phones so I’ll be mayor from my house for a while,” he wrote.

Picozzi isn’t the first Rhode Island politician to contract the virus in recent months. On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced she tested positive, though she has “very few symptoms.”